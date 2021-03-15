UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 5 Injured Due To Gas Leakage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:51 PM

One killed, 5 injured due to gas leakage

One child was burnt alive while five persons received burn injuries when a house caught fire due to gas leakage on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :One child was burnt alive while five persons received burn injuries when a house caught fire due to gas leakage on Monday.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said that due to leakage of LPG cylinder, a fire erupted in the house of Imran Yousuf in Mohallah Yousuf Abad at Jaranwala Raod which engulfed the entire surroundings.

Resultantly, 2-year-old Shahnaya, daughter of Shan, was burnt to death. In this incident, Imran Yousuf (38), his wife Zahida Imran (35), 3 daughters including Merab Imran (12), Istashna Imran (10) and Dua Imran (05) also receive burn injures and were shifted to Allied Hospital for treatment.

Rescue-1122 fire-tenders arrived at the scene and began the operation to douse the raging flames. Eight fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation and brought the fire under control, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fire LPG Wife Jaranwala Gas

Recent Stories

Governor expresses concern over blast in Orangi To ..

1 minute ago

BRT service temporarily suspended

2 minutes ago

Key moments in Libya's peace process

2 minutes ago

Music world taps 'NFT' digital goldrush

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of Waqar Ahmed acc ..

2 minutes ago

Gwadar port a gateway to shortest, economical rout ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.