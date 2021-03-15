One killed, 5 injured due to gas leakage

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :One child was burnt alive while five persons received burn injuries when a house caught fire due to gas leakage on Monday.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said that due to leakage of LPG cylinder, a fire erupted in the house of Imran Yousuf in Mohallah Yousuf Abad at Jaranwala Raod which engulfed the entire surroundings.

Resultantly, 2-year-old Shahnaya, daughter of Shan, was burnt to death. In this incident, Imran Yousuf (38), his wife Zahida Imran (35), 3 daughters including Merab Imran (12), Istashna Imran (10) and Dua Imran (05) also receive burn injures and were shifted to Allied Hospital for treatment.

Rescue-1122 fire-tenders arrived at the scene and began the operation to douse the raging flames. Eight fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation and brought the fire under control, spokesman added.