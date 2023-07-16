Open Menu

One Killed, 5 Injured During Firing In Marriage Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :One person was killed while five others sustained serious injuries due to firing during a marriage function in the area of Satiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that guests of groom and bride sides indulged firstly in exchange of harsh words and then in blunt firing on each other in Chak No.278-GB over some marriage related issues.

As a result, 33-year-old Muhabbat Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted five others to hospital after providing them first aid.

Among the injured included 55-year-old Muhammad Lal, 60-year-old Fateh Bibi, 45-year-old Akram, 70-year-old Akbar and 50-year-old Muhammad Ali.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

