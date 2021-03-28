One killed, 5 injured in factory fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A worker was killed while 5 others sustained burn injuries in a fire incident, in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Sunday the fire broke out in an old-tyre factory located at Jaranwala Road near Makkoana which engulfed the entire surroundings.

Resultantly, factory worker Akbar died on the spot while five others including Anwar, Nazeer, Shahid, Bashir and Azeem sustained burn injuries and they were shifted to burn unit of Allied Hospital Faisalabad where the condition of two was stated to be critical.

Later, the people of the area staged a demonstration and demanded the authorities concerned toimmediately seal or shift the tyre factory to other area.

On information, the area police rushed to the spot and started investigation by taking the body into custody.