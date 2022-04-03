One killed, 5 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :One passenger was killed and five others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that a speeding bus and a container collided near Chakku Mor on Lahore Road late Saturday night.

As a result, 40-year-old Amjad Rasheed died on-the-spot while Rescue-1122 shifted three victims including Tahir Ali (35), Naeem Sadiq (60) and Asima Imran (30) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala in addition to providing first aid to two others including Qasim (45) and Usama (13).

The police took the body and vehicles into custody while further investigation was under way.