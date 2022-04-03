UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 04:30 PM

One killed, 5 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :One passenger was killed and five others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that a speeding bus and a container collided near Chakku Mor on Lahore Road late Saturday night.

As a result, 40-year-old Amjad Rasheed died on-the-spot while Rescue-1122 shifted three victims including Tahir Ali (35), Naeem Sadiq (60) and Asima Imran (30) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala in addition to providing first aid to two others including Qasim (45) and Usama (13).

The police took the body and vehicles into custody while further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Vehicles Road Died Road Accident Jaranwala Sunday

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

5 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

7 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

16 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.