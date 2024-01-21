One killed, 5 injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) One woman was killed and five others including a minor girl sustained multiple injuries in two road accidents here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a speeding container hit two women and a minor girl, who were crossing Jhang Road near Lakkar Mandi.

As a result, 25-year-old Tahira Bibi received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Rescue 1122 shifted Sumaira Bibi (30) and Muskan (2 years) to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a stray horse caused collision between rickshaw, motorcycle and a car which resulted in injuries to three people including motorcyclist Muhammad Jameel (36) resident of Chak No 45-GB, his wife Shyba (30) and son Hamid (6) near MK Textile Bara Gaseet Pura on Sheikhupura Road.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injuries to Allied Hospital after providing first aid. Further investigation was under progress, he added.