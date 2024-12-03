One Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) One person was killed while 5 others sustained multiple injuries in roads accident.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding motorcyclist, Abdur Rehman, 16, collided with a truck near 240 Mor Jaranwala and died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
In other accident, five passengers received multiple injuries when a speeding bus collided with a mini-truck near Roshanwala Bypass.
Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital after providing them first aid. They included Muhammad Bukhsh (55), Tahira Bibi (55), Mehmood Ashraf (18), Muqadas Bibi (13) and Shehroz Sarfraz (18).
