One killed, 5 injured in train-car collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) One person was killed, while five others, including women and children, were seriously injured after being hit by Baba Farid Express on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to the absence of gates on the 67EB track.

According to railway police, Mohammad Nawaz, a resident of 16 KB, was returning from Borewala with his family when his car got stuck on the railway track while crossing the railway line at 67 EB and was hit by the Baba Farid Express.

As a result of the accident, the car driver, Mohammad Nawaz, died on the spot, while family members Zainab, Tahira, Saira, and 7-year-old Noor were seriously injured.

The rescue team reached the spot and removed the dead body and the injured women and children from the vehicle and shifted to THQ Hospital Arifwala.

The railway police started the investigation.