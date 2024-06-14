Open Menu

One Killed, 5 Injured In Train-car Collision

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

One killed, 5 injured in train-car collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) One person was killed, while five others, including women and children, were seriously injured after being hit by Baba Farid Express on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to the absence of gates on the 67EB track.

According to railway police, Mohammad Nawaz, a resident of 16 KB, was returning from Borewala with his family when his car got stuck on the railway track while crossing the railway line at 67 EB and was hit by the Baba Farid Express.

As a result of the accident, the car driver, Mohammad Nawaz, died on the spot, while family members Zainab, Tahira, Saira, and 7-year-old Noor were seriously injured.

The rescue team reached the spot and removed the dead body and the injured women and children from the vehicle and shifted to THQ Hospital Arifwala.

The railway police started the investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Vehicle Car Died Arifwala Mohammad Nawaz Women Family From Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

18 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

18 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

18 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

22 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan