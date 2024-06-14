One Killed, 5 Injured In Train-car Collision
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) One person was killed, while five others, including women and children, were seriously injured after being hit by Baba Farid Express on Friday.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to the absence of gates on the 67EB track.
According to railway police, Mohammad Nawaz, a resident of 16 KB, was returning from Borewala with his family when his car got stuck on the railway track while crossing the railway line at 67 EB and was hit by the Baba Farid Express.
As a result of the accident, the car driver, Mohammad Nawaz, died on the spot, while family members Zainab, Tahira, Saira, and 7-year-old Noor were seriously injured.
The rescue team reached the spot and removed the dead body and the injured women and children from the vehicle and shifted to THQ Hospital Arifwala.
The railway police started the investigation.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews monsoon preparation plan; asks line departments to remain high alert6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Medical College hosts Gaza Seminar, calling for remedial action16 minutes ago
-
Drugs dealer given death sentence, wife life imprisonment for abetting charges16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issues visas to pilgrims on Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary26 minutes ago
-
Upper House witnesses mix reaction over budget 2024-2536 minutes ago
-
,,,36 minutes ago
-
PHMH thanks Saudi counterpart for special arrangements of pilgrimage train this year36 minutes ago
-
Two held with narcotics56 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper fined for refusing to submit fine, bullying magistrate56 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves Rs3.056 trillion budget for next fiscal year 2024-2556 minutes ago
-
High prices of animals push people towards ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’2 hours ago
-
Five-day training workshop on freedom of expression and reporting skills concludes2 hours ago