One killed, 5 injured in two different incidents in Attock

One person was killed and five others injured, four among them are brothers in two separate accidents in various parts of Attock on Monday

In first incident, a man was killed while his four sons were injured as a speedy bus recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed into a car coming from opposite direction at Sokha bridge near Pind Sultani in limits of Jand Police station.

Due to incident, a man identified as 55 years old Khazir Abbass was died on the spot while his four sons identified as 15 years old Aamir Abbass, 13 years old Faiz Abbass, 12 years old Khalid Abbass and 10 years old Dannish Abbass were injured.

The rescue 1122 has shifted the dead and injured to THQ hospital from where the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. In second incident, a passenger van while overtaking another vehicle rammed in to a car coming from opposite direction on Rawalpindi- Fatehjang road near Shahpur dam in limits of Fatehjang police station resultantly car driver identified as 33 years old Aziz Ur Rehman was injured critically.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital. Respective police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.