UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 5 Injured In Two Different Incidents In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

One killed, 5 injured in two different incidents in Attock

One person was killed and five others injured, four among them are brothers in two separate accidents in various parts of Attock on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :One person was killed and five others injured, four among them are brothers in two separate accidents in various parts of Attock on Monday.

In first incident, a man was killed while his four sons were injured as a speedy bus recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed into a car coming from opposite direction at Sokha bridge near Pind Sultani in limits of Jand Police station.

Due to incident, a man identified as 55 years old Khazir Abbass was died on the spot while his four sons identified as 15 years old Aamir Abbass, 13 years old Faiz Abbass, 12 years old Khalid Abbass and 10 years old Dannish Abbass were injured.

The rescue 1122 has shifted the dead and injured to THQ hospital from where the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. In second incident, a passenger van while overtaking another vehicle rammed in to a car coming from opposite direction on Rawalpindi- Fatehjang road near Shahpur dam in limits of Fatehjang police station resultantly car driver identified as 33 years old Aziz Ur Rehman was injured critically.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital. Respective police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Car Died Dam Man Rawalpindi Van Attock Jand Shahpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.