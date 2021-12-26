UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 6 Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed, while six others including three women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the limits of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that a speeding car hit a road divider near Khiddarwala Stop Chak 204 on Sammundri-Rajhana Road due to fog.

As a result, 12-year-old Hasnain Kashif died on the spot while Ali Asif (27), Fatima Kashif (20), Ammad Umer (15), Esha Kashif (14), Sonia Kashif (13) and 9-year-old Rehan Umer received serious injuries and shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital for treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

