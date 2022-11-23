One killed, 6 injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :One person was killed while six others were injured as a passenger bus overturned near the Mekhtar area of Balochistan, the local administration said on Wednesday.

It said that the Quetta-bound New Mekhtar passenger bus was way from Lahore when it overturned near the Mekhtar area of Loralai.

Resultantly, one person died on the spot while six others sustained serious injuries.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to the Civil Hospital Loralai for medical assistance.

The deceased was later identified as Mulla Mahmood, resident of Loralai.

Administration was looking into the incident.

Further probe was underway.