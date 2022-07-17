One killed, 6 injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in different road accidents here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a mini truck hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Saleemi Chowk on Satiana Road, killing 55-year-old rickshaw driver who has yet to be identified.

Police were investigating.

In another accident, six people including Shahid Rafique (30), Iqbal (60), Irfan (50), Tanveer (35), Zulfiqar (50) and Waseem (40), residents of Chak No.105-GB sustained injuries when a rashly driven mini loader van hit a parked tractor trolley in the rear on Jaranwala Road in front of People's Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital where their conditionwas stated to be out of danger.