One killed, 6 injured over land dispute in Attock

ATTOCk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed and six others injured among them a man and his three sons over land dispute in Dahir Shareef village in limits of Attock Saddar Police station on Saturday.

The dead and injured belongs to same family.

According to police sources, there was a dispute over a piece of land between the family. On Saturday, both groups exchanged hot words while tuned into a bloody fight in which one person identified as Riasat Khan was killed while six other were injured.

The injured were identified as Niaz Hussain, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Tariq and his three sons Asif Traiq, Hammad Tariq and Shahzad Tariq. The dead and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

The case was registered after many hours delay due to dispute of jurisdiction between Attock Saddar Police station and Attock Khurd Police station over location of crime incident however; later Attock Saddar registered a case and started further investigation.