One Killed, 7 Injured In Different Incidents In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 09:12 PM

In separate incidents that occurred in different parts of the Attock district on Wednesday, police sources stated that one person was found dead and seven others, including two women, were injured

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) In separate incidents that occurred in different parts of the Attock district on Wednesday, police sources stated that one person was found dead and seven others, including two women, were injured.

In the first occurrence, the body of a guy who had been placed in a gunny bag was found in the Ghazi Broatha water channel within the boundaries of the Attock Saddar Police station.

According to police officials, a body was discovered floating in the water and reported by a bystander. The body was then sent to the district headquarters hospital.

According to police reports, the body was beyond identification and in a disfigured state. According to police sources, the remains dumped into the water channel begin to surface as the water level drops. It should be noted that this is the sixth body this month that has been retrieved from the channel.

In the confines of the Pindigheb Police Station on Wednesday, a head-on collision involving a rickshaw and a motorcycle injured four people, two of whom were women. Four people, including three on the rickshaw, were hurt when it collided with a motorcycle on Sail Nullah Bridge close to Akhlas Village Chowk, according to rescue 1122 sources. The hospital at the tehsil headquarters received the injured.

In addition, three people were hurt when the car collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction on Rawalpindi Road within the boundaries of the Fatehjang police station. For medical attention, the injured were moved to the hospital at the tehsil headquarters. The relevant police filed separate reports and started new inquiries.

