One Killed, 7 Injured In Rain-related Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 07:35 PM

One killed, 7 injured in rain-related incidents

A man was killed and 7 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed and 7 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that 40-year-old Ehsan of Makkoana Road was electrocuted when he touched a refrigerator in his house, which was short-circuiting.

Similarly, a shepherd Amjad Siddique (38) received severe electric shock while saving his goats from a short-circuiting electricity pole in Owais Nagar near D-Type Bridge.

In other incidents, Bilal (26), Nasreen Bibi (50), Nawaz Ahmad (65), Salman Manzoor (24), Adeel Arshad (36) and Zarar Rafiq (36) were injured when roofs and walls of their houses collapsed due to heavy rain in different parts of Faisalabad including Narwala Road, Yousuf Abad, Chak Jhumra, Factory Area and Mehndi Mohallah.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to different hospitals where their conditions were stated out of danger.

