One Killed, 7 Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

One killed, 7 injured in road accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :One person was killed while seven others injured, three of them critical as a speedy car rammed into a Suzuki van coming from opposite direction on Fathejang-Kohat road near Bhall Syidian in limits of Fatehjang police station on early hours of Saturday.

Police and rescue sources said the car driver later identified as Mohammed Sabir fell into nap resultantly his car collided head on with a Suzuki van coming from opposite direction killing the driver on the spot while injuring seven others.

The injured were moved to THQ hospital from where three critically injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Rawalpindi due to paucity of medical facilities in the hospital. Fathejang police registered a case and started further investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

