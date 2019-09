One killed, 7 injured in road accidents in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) One person was killed and seven others injured in two road accidents near here Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, four persons were traveling by a van when it turned turtle near Tandla Morr.

As a result, a man was killed on the spot while three others -- Ghulam Hussain Ali, Naveed Faisalabad and Fakhar Abbas were injured. The injured were rushed to THQ Tandlianwala.

In another accident, a bus of a private company hit a tractor trolley parked at roadside near Satiana Addah. As a result four persons --Atique ur Rehman, Muhammad Naeem, Khan Muhammad and Jaffer Hussain were injured.