One Killed, 8 Injured As Truck Plunges Into Deep Ravine

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

One killed, 8 injured as truck plunges into deep ravine

One person was killed and eight others got injured when a loaded pick-up truck plunged into a deep ravine from the hilltop in Atman Khel Seri Sar, Tehsil of Bajaur here on Tuesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :One person was killed and eight others got injured when a loaded pick-up truck plunged into a deep ravine from the hilltop in Atman Khel Seri Sar, Tehsil of Bajaur here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue Officials, a loaded pick-up truck was carrying goods and passengers when the driver lost his control at the uphill and thus the pick-up plunged into a deep ravine.

As a result, one person have been died while eight others got injured. According to rescue officials, the body and injured belonged to Arang village.

