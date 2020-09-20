One killed, 8 injured in different incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :One person on Sunday was killed and eight other injured, six of them critical in different incidents in various parts of the district.

In first incident, a man was shot and killed while another was injured when a rival group attacked other in Sheenbagh area in limits of Attock police station.

Due to firing one man identified as 33 years Waqar Hussain received bullet injury and died on the way to hospital while another man identified as 30 years Ali Asghar was injured critically.

In second incident, in same police station limits, a man opened indiscriminate firing at his father in law and his brother over domestic dispute in Beryar village.

The police said that accused had developed some differences with his wife and when his father in law 55 years old Munawar Dad along with his brother 50 years old Mohammad Ashraf came to settle the dispute, he in out of rage opened fire at them.

In a result, they received bullet injuries.

In third incident, in same police station limits, a car knocked two persons riding on a motorcycle on Kamra road near Railway Bridge, resultantly they received multiple injuries. The car driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Meanwhile, in Fatehjang police station limits, a tractor rammed in to a car coming from opposite direction near Darsagi on Rawalpindi- Kohat road, resultantly three persons including two women were injured. The injured were shifted to Rawalpindi by rescue 1122 due to their critical conditions.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations.