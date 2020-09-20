UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 8 Injured In Different Incidents

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

One killed, 8 injured in different incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :One person on Sunday was killed and eight other injured, six of them critical in different incidents in various parts of the district.

In first incident, a man was shot and killed while another was injured when a rival group attacked other in Sheenbagh area in limits of Attock police station.

Due to firing one man identified as 33 years Waqar Hussain received bullet injury and died on the way to hospital while another man identified as 30 years Ali Asghar was injured critically.

In second incident, in same police station limits, a man opened indiscriminate firing at his father in law and his brother over domestic dispute in Beryar village.

The police said that accused had developed some differences with his wife and when his father in law 55 years old Munawar Dad along with his brother 50 years old Mohammad Ashraf came to settle the dispute, he in out of rage opened fire at them.

In a result, they received bullet injuries.

In third incident, in same police station limits, a car knocked two persons riding on a motorcycle on Kamra road near Railway Bridge, resultantly they received multiple injuries. The car driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Meanwhile, in Fatehjang police station limits, a tractor rammed in to a car coming from opposite direction near Darsagi on Rawalpindi- Kohat road, resultantly three persons including two women were injured. The injured were shifted to Rawalpindi by rescue 1122 due to their critical conditions.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Driver Road Car Died Wife Man Kohat Rawalpindi Same Attock Rescue 1122 Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches ‘Little H ..

6 minutes ago

Cross-border peace leads to development and prospe ..

21 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

51 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board of Directors holds ..

1 hour ago

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

2 hours ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.