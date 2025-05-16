One killed, 8 injured in Jamshoro road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) One person was killed and eight other sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near the jurisdiction of Loni

Kot police station, Jamshoro district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a rashly-driven van carrying passengers was passing through M-9, Motorway area when suddenly, it overturned near Loni Kot police station. As a result, one person died on the spot. Eight other

persons were also injured in the same accident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.