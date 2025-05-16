One Killed, 8 Injured In Jamshoro Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM
JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) One person was killed and eight other sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near the jurisdiction of Loni
Kot police station, Jamshoro district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, a rashly-driven van carrying passengers was passing through M-9, Motorway area when suddenly, it overturned near Loni Kot police station. As a result, one person died on the spot. Eight other
persons were also injured in the same accident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS chairs meeting to address issue of out-of-school children5 minutes ago
-
One killed, 8 injured in Jamshoro road accident6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e Tashakur celebrated in Balochistan to pay tribute to armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Nation shown solidarity against Indian aggression: Karim15 minutes ago
-
University of Gwadar celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur with patriotic Zeal16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani forces broke enemy's pride once again made history: Education Minister16 minutes ago
-
Martyr's blood strengthens resolve; foes of Pakistan face humiliation: Barrister Danyal25 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 450 ice pops, 100-litre adulterated milk25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces paid tribute for strategic brilliance, courage25 minutes ago
-
ICT Police hold open courts at Masjids to address public grievances25 minutes ago
-
Cultural dialogue a step towards achieving peaceful world: Aleem Khan26 minutes ago
-
KP Secretary Info visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.226 minutes ago