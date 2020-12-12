UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 8 Injured In Rival Clash

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:24 PM

One killed, 8 injured in rival clash

One person was killed while 8 others sustained multiple injuries during a rival clash in the area of Dijkot police station on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :One person was killed while 8 others sustained multiple injuries during a rival clash in the area of Dijkot police station on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing at each other in Jhok Kharlan near Roshanwala Bypass.

During this clash, one Muzaffar (32) received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue-122 shifted 8 others to hospital for treatment including-- Muhammad Ali (45), Abid Ali (35), Ataul Mohsan (40), Manzoor (32), Muhammad Irfan (28), Khizar Hayat (35), Zeeshan (27) and Hasan Raza (17).

Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary to submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

The RPO also directed the area police to ensure immediate arrest of theculprits so that they could be brought to justice without any delay,spokesman added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Died Muhammad Ali Abid Ali

Recent Stories

Verstappen stuns Mercedes by taking first pole of ..

26 minutes ago

A comprehensive promotion system for police

1 minute ago

Albanians Protesting Against Police Brutality Call ..

1 minute ago

Rich countries' support for children 'totally inad ..

1 minute ago

Govt to ensure timely completion of development pr ..

1 minute ago

Russian Borei Class Sub Vladimir Monomakh Conducts ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.