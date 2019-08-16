UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 8 Injured In Road Accidents In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:57 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :One person was killed and eight others were injured in two road accidents here on Friday.

As per Rescue 1122 sources, a speeding car collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw near Chak 11 of Ahmedpur Sial. One person was killed on the spot while three persons were injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body and injured persons to THQ Hospital Ahmedpur Sial.

In second accident, a motorcycle-rickshaw overturned near Malkana Morr on Bhakhar Road. As a result, five persons including Zarina Bibi, Ruqayya, Asiya, Imran and Yasmin received injuries.

All injured persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

