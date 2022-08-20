One killed, 9 injured as passenger coach overturns

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed while nine others including a woman got injured as a passenger coach overturned in the Bolan area of Balochistan here on Saturday.

Levis officials said that the passenger coach was on its way to Karachi from Quetta when due to over speeding, it skidded off the road and overturned at Qambri bridge of Bolan.

Resultantly, one person whose identity could not be ascertained died on the spot while nine others received injuries, two of them were critically injured.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the victims to district headquarter hospital for medical aid.

Local administration was looking into the matter.