One Killed, 9 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:18 PM

An armed clash between two groups left a man dead and nine others injured in the limits of Garrh police on Friday

Police said that two relatives in Chak No 547-GB quarreled with each other over some issues. The members of both families first exchanged hot words, later started firing on each other.

Consequently, Umar Daraz, 35, son of Sarfraz, received a bullet and died on-the-spot.

Nine others including Muhammad Arif, Yasin, Naseer, Ahmed, Muneer, Fazal Abbas, Wali Muhammad, Siddi Ahmed, Malka, suffered bullet injuries. The injured were rushed to Rural Health Center Kanjwani by a rescue team. The body was removed to hospital for autopsy.

Police have collected forensic evidence fron the crime scene and started legal action.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has taken notice of the crime and sought a detailed report from CPO Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi.

