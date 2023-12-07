One killed, 9 injured in different incidents in Attock

One person was killed while nine others injured in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Thursday, Police and rescue 1122 sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) One person was killed while nine others injured in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Thursday, Police and rescue 1122 sources said.

In the first incident, a constable of Islamabad capital territory police was killed by a speedy car on Tarbella road in the limits of Hazro Police station.

Police sources said that Abdul Razzaq was going on his motorcycle from Musa village when reached on Tarbaila road, a car recklessly driven by unknown driver hit him resultantly he died on the spot. The driver managed to flee from the scene successfully.

In the second incident, eight persons riding in two different passenger van were injured among them four women and two children when they collided head on with each other on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Shahpur dam in the limits of Fatehjang police station.

The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile a man was shot and injured over tree chopping dispute in the limits of Pindigheb Police station.

Police sources said that Abdul Wheed along with his brother fired bullets over the house of Umer Shah resultantly he received injuries. He was taken to tehsil headquarters hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger. Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

