One Killed, 9 Injured In Road Accident

Published March 14, 2023

One killed, 9 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A passenger was killed, while nine others including two women received injuries in a road accident near Makkuana Bypass on Jaranwala Road here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding passenger wagon turned turtle after hitting road divider as its driver reportedly went asleep.

Consequently, Muhammad Ramzan s/o Khizar Hayat (20), r/o Sherazi Park Jaranwala received serious injuries and died on the spot while nine others suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted five injured --Sharif (80), Haris (20), Noreen (35), Ali Sher (60) and Amin (65) to DHQ hospital in critical condition, while provided first aid to four victims --Akmal (40), Rehana (35), Liaqat (70) and Waqar (50) on the spot .

