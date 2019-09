A young man lost his life after a train struck and ran over him in GOR Colony area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :A young man lost his life after a train struck and ran over him in GOR Colony area here on Monday.

According to the police, 30 years old Manan Rind was crossing the railway track when he was hit by the train.

The deceased was a resident of the same area.