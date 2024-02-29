Open Menu

One Killed And Five Injured In Different Incidents In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM

One person was killed and five others injured, one of them critical, in two different incidents in Attock district on Thursday, police and rescue sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) One person was killed and five others injured, one of them critical, in two different incidents in Attock district on Thursday, police and rescue sources said.

Police sources revealed that 17-year-old Inam Ullah, along with his relatives identified as Ameen Shah and Sudhees, was going on his motorcycle when he lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into a Suzuki van coming from the opposite direction on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang Road in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station.

As a result, he died on the spot while his two other companions were injured.

In the second incident, three persons on board were injured when a rickshaw rammed into a Suzuki pickup over Seel Bridge in the limits of Pindigheb Police Station. One of the injured was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigations. 

