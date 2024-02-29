One Killed And Five Injured In Different Incidents In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM
One person was killed and five others injured, one of them critical, in two different incidents in Attock district on Thursday, police and rescue sources said
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) One person was killed and five others injured, one of them critical, in two different incidents in Attock district on Thursday, police and rescue sources said.
Police sources revealed that 17-year-old Inam Ullah, along with his relatives identified as Ameen Shah and Sudhees, was going on his motorcycle when he lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into a Suzuki van coming from the opposite direction on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang Road in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station.
As a result, he died on the spot while his two other companions were injured.
In the second incident, three persons on board were injured when a rickshaw rammed into a Suzuki pickup over Seel Bridge in the limits of Pindigheb Police Station. One of the injured was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign
World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study
Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapidly
Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction
LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber
Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link
Control room setup for rain emergency
Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims
Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign
PMDC to work closely with ACCME
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign48 minutes ago
-
Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapidly48 minutes ago
-
Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction48 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol48 minutes ago
-
Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link48 minutes ago
-
Control room setup for rain emergency48 minutes ago
-
Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims1 hour ago
-
Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign1 hour ago
-
PMDC to work closely with ACCME1 hour ago
-
Ten held for arranging a dance party1 hour ago
-
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park1 hour ago
-
Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karachi2 hours ago