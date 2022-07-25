One killed and three injured in Seral Lake robbery

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Armed robbers Monday killed one tourist and injured three others during a robbery at Seral lake camping site Noori Top.

According to the Naran police sources, during the armed robbery, Raja Azim, a resident of Islamabad, was killed and three people including Mudassar Hussain, a resident of Gilgit, Faizan, a resident of Peshawar, and Isfand Yar, a resident of Quetta got injured.

The robbers looted 90,000 cash and a DSLR camera. Seral lake areas were banned for tourists due to the security situation. Naran Police had also instructed the tourist group not to go to Seral Lake but the tourist group did not hear the advice and reached the spot where the sad incident took place after a few hours of their arrival.

The robbery incident took place at Seral lake which is 4/5 hours away from Jhalkhad where the tourists were camping. Naran police have cordoned the areas in search of the robbers where on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra DSP and SHO Naran along with three teams of police were sent to ensure arrests of the accused as soon as possible.