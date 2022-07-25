UrduPoint.com

One Killed And Three Injured In Seral Lake Robbery

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

One killed and three injured in Seral Lake robbery

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Armed robbers Monday killed one tourist and injured three others during a robbery at Seral lake camping site Noori Top.

According to the Naran police sources, during the armed robbery, Raja Azim, a resident of Islamabad, was killed and three people including Mudassar Hussain, a resident of Gilgit, Faizan, a resident of Peshawar, and Isfand Yar, a resident of Quetta got injured.

The robbers looted 90,000 cash and a DSLR camera. Seral lake areas were banned for tourists due to the security situation. Naran Police had also instructed the tourist group not to go to Seral Lake but the tourist group did not hear the advice and reached the spot where the sad incident took place after a few hours of their arrival.

The robbery incident took place at Seral lake which is 4/5 hours away from Jhalkhad where the tourists were camping. Naran police have cordoned the areas in search of the robbers where on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra DSP and SHO Naran along with three teams of police were sent to ensure arrests of the accused as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Police Robbery Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan SITE From Top Sad

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

2 hours ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.