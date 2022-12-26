One killed, another arrested in Police-Rangers joint operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :An alleged street criminal was killed while another was injured in an exchange of firing with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in Faqeera Goth here on Monday.

According to spokesman for Sindh Rangers, during a joint snap checking by Rangers and Police near Chakar Hotel, Gulshan Akakhail, Faqeera Goth area two accused riding on a motorcycle opened firing due to which a passerby got injured. In an exchange of firing accused Bilal was killed on the spot while his accomplice Babu was arrested in injured condition.

Two pistols, 30 rounds and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The killed accused Bilal was allegedly involved in robberies, street crimes and other heinous crimes in Sohrab Goth area. The accused killed a security guard two days ago for resisting robbery in Faqeera Goth. Bilal had been arrested by police several times earlier for his involvement in numerous crimes. A search operation had also been initiated for the arrest of their other accomplices.

Arrested accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.