UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Arrested In Police-Rangers Joint Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

One killed, another arrested in Police-Rangers joint operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :An alleged street criminal was killed while another was injured in an exchange of firing with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in Faqeera Goth here on Monday.

According to spokesman for Sindh Rangers, during a joint snap checking by Rangers and Police near Chakar Hotel, Gulshan Akakhail, Faqeera Goth area two accused riding on a motorcycle opened firing due to which a passerby got injured. In an exchange of firing accused Bilal was killed on the spot while his accomplice Babu was arrested in injured condition.

Two pistols, 30 rounds and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The killed accused Bilal was allegedly involved in robberies, street crimes and other heinous crimes in Sohrab Goth area. The accused killed a security guard two days ago for resisting robbery in Faqeera Goth. Bilal had been arrested by police several times earlier for his involvement in numerous crimes. A search operation had also been initiated for the arrest of their other accomplices.

Arrested accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Firing Rangers Police Exchange Hotel Robbery Gulshan Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

51 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

53 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

1 hour ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

2 hours ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.