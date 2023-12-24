Open Menu

One Killed, Another Hurt As Car Plunges Into Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 07:20 PM

One killed, another hurt as car plunges into canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A person was killed while his brother sustained injuries as an over-speeding car plunged into a canal while saving a motorcycle near Head Sikandri Nullah Basti Langrial bridge here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, two brothers riding in a car were going somewhere and suddenly car plunged into a dry canal while saving a motorcycle near the head of Sikandri nullah. As a result, 42 years old Saleem s/o Ameer Buksh resident of head Sikandri nullah died on the spot while his brother 38 years old Waheed s/o Ameer Buksh sustained injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place due to over-speeding. Rescue teams shifted the body and injured to Nishtar Hospital.

