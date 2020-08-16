UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Hurt In Road Mishap

Sun 16th August 2020

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained serious injuries due to collision between truck and motorcycle near Muradabad Jhung road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speedy truck hit a motorbike on which two people were riding while overtaking near Muradabad.

As a result, 40 years old Falak Sher s/o Muhammad Khan died on the spot while 36 year old Allah Rakha s/o Rasheed Buksh sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital in critical condition.

The body was handed over to heir.

The truck driver managed to escape.

