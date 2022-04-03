One killed, another hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion was injured in a collision with a motorcycle-Van near Langar Seari Reangpur on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcyclists were going somewhere when a speeding van hit them at Rangpur road resultantly 36 years old Azhar Abbas s/o Ghulam Fareed sustained serious injuries and died on the spot and the injured Muhammad Nursaleen shifted the hospital.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured Muhammad Nursaleen to Rural health center Rangpur. Rangpur police also started legal action into the incident.