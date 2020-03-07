UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Hurt In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

One killed, another hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries when his motorcycle collided with a road divider near Niazi chowk new Bahawalpur Road.

According to Rescue 1122, two persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when motorcycle collided with a divider near Niazi chowk new Bahawalpur Road.

As a result, one died on the spot while the other one sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital.

APP /sak

