One killed, another hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries in collision between motorcycle and truck near Qureshi Textile Mill, Mian Channu on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two persons namely Ameenullah and Nazar Hussain were going on motorcycle, suddenly a speeding truck hit them near Qureshi Textile Mils, Mian Channu.

As a result, Ameenullah died on the spot while Nazar Hussain sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 staff shifted the injured to civil hospital after providing first aid.

