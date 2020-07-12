One killed, another hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between over speeding mini van and truck near Chandar Baan tehsil Alipur Multan Road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, mini van was going to Shehr Sultan from Alipur while truck was going to Alipur from Muzaffargarh when the incident occurred.

The accident was occurred due to over speeding and over taking by the mini van driver.

The truck driver managed to flee from there after the incident.

Rescue Alipur teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil hospital Alipur.

The deceased was identified as 25 years old Muhammad Irfan s/o Muhammad Ibrahim resident of tehsil Alipur.

