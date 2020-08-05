One killed, another hurt in road mishap

A person was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Kohi wala Kabirwala on Wednesday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Kohi wala Kabirwala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue1122 officials, two motorcycles collided each other near Kohi wala due to over speeding in which one person died while another sustained injuries The deceased was identified as 45 years old Qasim s/o Bashir and injured Raees s/o Mureed.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

