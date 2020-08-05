UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Another Hurt In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:49 PM

One killed, another hurt in road mishap

A person was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Kohi wala Kabirwala on Wednesday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Kohi wala Kabirwala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue1122 officials, two motorcycles collided each other near Kohi wala due to over speeding in which one person died while another sustained injuries The deceased was identified as 45 years old Qasim s/o Bashir and injured Raees s/o Mureed.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /slm-sak

Related Topics

Injured Died Kabirwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

14 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

21 minutes ago

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

51 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

1 hour ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.