One killed, another hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Abdul Hakeem on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcycles collided each other near Abdul Hakeem due to overspeeding.

As a result, 35 years old Bilal s/o Muhammad Nawaz and 24 years old Haibat s/o Asghar resident of Pull Baghar sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

