One Killed, Another Hurt In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

A person was killed while another sustained injuries as over-speeding motorcycle collided with a tree near at Qadran Nala Khairpur road Alipur tehsil

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries as over-speeding motorcycle collided with a tree near at Qadran Nala Khairpur road Alipur tehsil.

According to Rescue 1122, the motorcycle went uncontrolled due to over-speeding and collided with a tree at Khairpur road.

As a result, a persons died on the spot while another sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to tehsil headquarters hospital Alipur.

