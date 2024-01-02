One Killed, Another Injured
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A woman was killed in an accident while a youth was injured during a robbery
near here on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, a woman was hit to death by a rashly driven car near Kohistan
express service.
The victim was later identified as Zahra Kalsoom of Muzaffar Colony
Saman Abad.
The body was handed over to police while the driver fled away.
Separately, Khawar of Chak No 283- GB was injured by dacoits during a dacoity
who was shifted to the THQ hospital Jaranwala.