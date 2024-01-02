One killed, another injured

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A woman was killed in an accident while a youth was injured during a robbery

near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a woman was hit to death by a rashly driven car near Kohistan

express service.

The victim was later identified as Zahra Kalsoom of Muzaffar Colony

Saman Abad.

The body was handed over to police while the driver fled away.

Separately, Khawar of Chak No 283- GB was injured by dacoits during a dacoity

who was shifted to the THQ hospital Jaranwala.