One killed, another injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A motorbike rider was killed and his pillion rider was injured in a road accident near here Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Imran and Adnan of islam Nagar were riding a motorbike near Chak No 237-Tarar when a tractor-trolley hit them. Consequently, Imran died on the spot while Adnan suffered injuries.

A rescue team rushed the injured to hospital. The body was handed over to Saddar police Jaranwala.