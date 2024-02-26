One Killed, Another Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A motorbike rider was killed and his pillion rider was injured in a road accident near here Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, Imran and Adnan of islam Nagar were riding a motorbike near Chak No 237-Tarar when a tractor-trolley hit them. Consequently, Imran died on the spot while Adnan suffered injuries.
A rescue team rushed the injured to hospital. The body was handed over to Saddar police Jaranwala.
