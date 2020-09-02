One killed, another injured as car skids off the road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A car skidded off the road due to hazy condition near Dua Morr in Sandra Gadoon area here as a result one person died on spot whereas another sustained severe injuries.

According to police, Dental Surgeon Dr Gul Pervez Khan, deputed at Tehsil Hospital, Topi along with his friend Saeed Iqbal were on way to Swabi when their car skidded off the road due to less visibility from hazy condition.

As a result, Saeed Iqbal died on spot while the doctor sustained critical injuries.

Local people retrieved the body and injured from the car and shifted them to nearby hospital in Gadoon.