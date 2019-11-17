One killed another injured as jeep fell into ravine

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::At least one person died while another got critical injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Magri Haripur after break failure, police said on Sunday.

The jeep was heading towards Havelian from Magri village when fell into a deep gorge due to break failure, the driver and the owner of a jeep Jameel died at the spot while another sustained critical injuries.

Shah Maqsood police with the help of locals recovered both from the gorge and shifted injured Muhammad Rustam to the Trauma Center Haripur while the body of the ill-fated driver was handed over to his family.