One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) One person was killed and another injured when a rickshaw overturned near 12-AH in Khanewal due to a tyre burst, rescue sources reported.

The deceased was identified as Nadeem, while the injured was Mushtaq.

Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly, providing first aid on-site before transferring the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

The tragic accident highlights ongoing road safety concerns, particularly regarding vehicle maintenance in rural areas.

