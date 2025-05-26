One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) One person was killed and another injured when a rickshaw overturned near 12-AH in Khanewal due to a tyre burst, rescue sources reported.

The deceased was identified as Nadeem, while the injured was Mushtaq.

Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly, providing first aid on-site before transferring the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

The tragic accident highlights ongoing road safety concerns, particularly regarding vehicle maintenance in rural areas.