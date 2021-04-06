UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured As Roof Caves In

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

One killed, another injured as roof caves in

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A labourer stranded under debris to death while another sustained serious injuries as roof of under-construction house caved in near Lohar Wala stand Khan Garh area on Tuesday.

According to details, a roof of under-construction house was suddenly caved in at Khangarh area in which two labourers stranded under the debris.

A labourer namely 32 years old Allah Wasaya died on the spot while Zubair Iqbal sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital in critical condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

