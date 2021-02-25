UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured As Roof Collapses In Kanganpur

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

One killed, another injured as roof collapses in Kanganpur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Kanganpur killing a youth and injuring another person on Thursday.

According to police, Shahbaz Ahmed and Zulfiqar were present in a house in Kanganpur when roof of their room caved in.

As a result, Shehbaz died on the spot while Zulfiqar sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to THQ hospital Chunian.

In another incident, a 22-year-old Noreen Bibi committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over domestic issues in Bhedian Usmanwala locality.

Police were investigating.

