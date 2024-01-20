One Killed, Another Injured As Tractor-trolley Overturned
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A person was killed while another sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley turned turtle near Dunyapur bypass here on Saturday.
According to Rescue officials, a tractor-trolley turned turtle near Dunyapur bypass and two persons stuck under it.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued the stranded people by lifting the trolley through craine.
A person named Rafiq s/o Khuda Yaar resident of Fazal model died on the spot while another sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.
