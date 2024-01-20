Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured As Tractor-trolley Overturned

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

One killed, another injured as tractor-trolley overturned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A person was killed while another sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley turned turtle near Dunyapur bypass here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a tractor-trolley turned turtle near Dunyapur bypass and two persons stuck under it.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued the stranded people by lifting the trolley through craine.

A person named Rafiq s/o Khuda Yaar resident of Fazal model died on the spot while another sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

25 minutes ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

35 minutes ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

42 minutes ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 hour ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 hour ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

4 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

5 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

5 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

6 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan