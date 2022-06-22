UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Injured As Train Hit Them

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 10:49 PM

An unknown person was killed while another sustained serious injuries as train hit them while crossing railway track near old Seetal Marri Naubahar Canal on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :An unknown person was killed while another sustained serious injuries as train hit them while crossing railway track near old Seetal Marri Naubahar Canal on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials, two persons were crossing railway track near old Seetal Marri Naubahar canal when suddenly train came and crushed them.

As a result, an unknown person fell down into the Canal after hitting by train and died while 32 years old Khalid sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured person and body to Nishtar hospital.

The rescue sources said that both the victims were drug addicted.

