One killed, another injured as Truck falls into ravine

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A man was killed and another got wounded when a truck plunged into ravine here at Srey-Khawrey area of Sub-Division Darazinda.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a Ghee-loaded truck coming from Quetta skidded off the road and fell into a ravine.

As a result, 30-year-old Rauf resident of Landi-Kotel was killed and 30-year-old Malik Sher got injured.

The medical and Disaster Rescue teams of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and recovered the body and injured by using modern equipments. The dead and injured were shifted to Darazinda hospital after provision of first aid.