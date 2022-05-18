One killed, another injured as truck hits motorcycle

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries when a loaded truck hit a motorcycle in Mustafa Abad near here on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries when a loaded truck hit a motorcycle in Mustafa Abad near here on Wednesday.

According to police, Ghulam Hussain,17, and Muhammad Usman Sheikh,16, were riding a motorcycle on Ferozpur road near Pakki Haveli when a truck (LCU-776) loaded with bricks hit them from behind.

As a result, Ghulam Hussain died on the spot while Usman suffered serious injuries.

The injured was referred to General Hospital Lahore.

On information, police reached the spot and sent the body to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Mustafa Abad police have registered a case after taking the truck into custody.