UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Injured As Truck Hits Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:11 PM

One killed, another injured as truck hits motorcycle

A youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries when a loaded truck hit a motorcycle in Mustafa Abad near here on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries when a loaded truck hit a motorcycle in Mustafa Abad near here on Wednesday.

According to police, Ghulam Hussain,17, and Muhammad Usman Sheikh,16, were riding a motorcycle on Ferozpur road near Pakki Haveli when a truck (LCU-776) loaded with bricks hit them from behind.

As a result, Ghulam Hussain died on the spot while Usman suffered serious injuries.

The injured was referred to General Hospital Lahore.

On information, police reached the spot and sent the body to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Mustafa Abad police have registered a case after taking the truck into custody.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Road Died Kasur From

Recent Stories

'Dialogue' solution to conflict not use of weapons ..

'Dialogue' solution to conflict not use of weapons: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Reassembled Chinese women's volleyball team starts ..

Reassembled Chinese women's volleyball team starts from VNL without Zhu

1 minute ago
 Development of under-developed regions PM's foremo ..

Development of under-developed regions PM's foremost priority: MNA

1 minute ago
 More China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Mya ..

More China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Myanmar

1 minute ago
 Industrial Open House Fare held at GIK Institute

Industrial Open House Fare held at GIK Institute

5 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab for zero tolerance policy against ..

ACS South Punjab for zero tolerance policy against feigned inflation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.