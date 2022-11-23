One killed, another injured as truck overturns on M-1

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :One person was killed and another was wounded when a speeding 22-wheeler truck overturned on Wednesday on M-1 near service area Hakla.

According to details, the accident occurred on M-1 near service area Hakla where a truck overturned, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.